Fireboy parties with friends & fans in his Playboy mansion

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Fireboy on Sunday, 21st August 2022 threw a lavish party to celebrate the release of his third studio album 'Playboy'.

The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party

The party took place in a lavish mansion in the heart of Victoria Island. In true Playboy fashion, Fireboy hosted his guests to the choicest delicacies and liquor even as they were entertained by colorfully dressed bunnies and beautiful music.

The party had in attendance Afrobeats superstars, Music Executives, Media Personalities Music Producers, Influencers, and fans.

As the guests basked in the luxurious ambiance of Fireboy's Playboy mansion, every moment was captured by ace photographer Badman Tej.

Below is a pictorial representation of the exclusive night in the mansion of Afrobeats' Playboy.

The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
The Playboy Party
Adeayo Adebiyi
