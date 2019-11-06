Nigerian singer and YBNL act, Fireboy DML's debut album, 'Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps' to drop soon.

Earlier this morning, his label boss and superstar rapper, Olamide made the announcement via his Twitter account about one hour ago. The album has also bee made available for pre-order on iTunes and pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify.

The news comes as a surprise to a lot of people, but the album is imminent during a packed and exciting period in Nigerian music. Between now and the end of the year, no less than seven projects are expected from some of Nigeria's biggest artists.

You can pre-order the album HERE.