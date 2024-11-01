Fireboy DML, Nomcebo Zikode, and Sofiya Nzau drops captivating visuals for 'META'

In a powerful cross-continental celebration of African talent, the electrifying new music video for 'META' brings together Nigeria’s Afrobeats sensation Fireboy DML, South Africa’s Grammy-winning star Nomcebo Zikode, and Kenya’s rising vocal powerhouse Sofiya Nzau.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration, fusing rich sounds, languages, and cultures, introduces Nigeria and the world to the dynamic rhythm of 3-Step, an innovative genre rooted in African music evolution.

The 'META' video brings the song’s vibrant sound to life, featuring captivating group choreography by Zoyi Muendane and Eugene Baloyi. The dance sequences pay homage to each artist’s cultural background, blending African aesthetics in ways that feel both modern and traditional.

Shot on a gritty block in Soweto, the visuals showcase the rich, layered vibrancy of each artist while highlighting the unity of their performance. The setting underscores the message of 'META': no matter our individual backgrounds, African music is the common thread that brings us together.

The video for 'META' goes live today with a premiere on MTV throughout the day. Shot on location in Soweto, South Africa, and directed by acclaimed filmmakers Bongani Tshabalala and Vuyo Mpantsha, the visuals capture the heartbeat of African unity through stunning choreography and compelling performances from each artist.

'META,' meaning “three” in Yoruba, celebrates the convergence of West, East, and Southern Africa, symbolizing harmony, balance, and unity across diverse cultures. Fireboy DML, known globally for his smooth vocals and magnetic presence, brings a new dimension to his artistry as he explores dance music for the first time with 3-Step, blending his signature Afrobeats sound with a rhythm that moves at a three-count instead of the typical 5.

Nomcebo Zikode, the beloved South African artist recognized for her global hit Jerusalema, joins 'META' as a proud ambassador of her country’s vibrant musical heritage. Her mesmerizing voice intertwines with the percussive, bass-driven 3-step beat, creating a sound that is both energizing and grounding.

Meanwhile, Sofiya Nzau’s compelling vocal style, sung in Kikuyu, channels Kenya’s rich musical soul, adding a powerful East African resonance that completes this trio’s cultural mosaic.

This collaboration shows the beauty of coming together across languages, beats, and styles to create something that unites us all. 'META’ is more than a song—it’s an expression of African identity.