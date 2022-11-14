RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy brings out Ed Sheeran in Wembley show

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Sunday, 13th November Nigerian music star Fireboy held his concert at the Wembley OVO Arena in London and the show was graced by several stars including British megastar Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran and Fireboy
Ed Sheeran and Fireboy

Details: At his Wembley show, Fireboy has a special guest appearance for the audience and it was in the form of British Popstar Ed Sheeran with whom he performed the remix of his hit single 'Peru'.

Recommended articles

Other guests who performed at the show include Maryokun, Bad Boy Timz, and American Nigerian artist Rotimi.

The audience who pack up the 12,000-capacity OVO Arena were thrilled to a selection of Fireboy's hit songs across his three albums.

It has been a good year for Fireboy who dropped his third album 'Playboy' in August 2022. He then went on to perform at the BET Awards where he was nominated for Best Africa Act.

This is not the first time that Fireboy will be sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran as he performed alongside the megastar at Ed's Wembley stadium show.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

