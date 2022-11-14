Fireboy brings out Ed Sheeran in Wembley show

Other guests who performed at the show include Maryokun, Bad Boy Timz, and American Nigerian artist Rotimi.

The audience who pack up the 12,000-capacity OVO Arena were thrilled to a selection of Fireboy's hit songs across his three albums.

It has been a good year for Fireboy who dropped his third album 'Playboy' in August 2022. He then went on to perform at the BET Awards where he was nominated for Best Africa Act.