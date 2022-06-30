Fireboy followed his historic performance at the BET with another landmark performance at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday 19th June where he performed his hit single 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheran.
Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley
Fireboy made history by becoming the first Afrobeats artist to perform on the BET mainstage at the 2022 BET award which was held on Sunday 26th June at the Microsoft Centre Los Angeles.
The performance saw Fireboy become the first Afrobeats act to perform at the iconic Wembley stadium.
During his performance, the Afrobeats superstar announced that his next album 'Playboy' will be released in August 2022.
Fireboy's sophomore album 'Apollo' was widely acclaimed amongst listeners and critics and the same can be said for his debut album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps.'
There will be high expectations for Fireboy's third studio album and fans and critics will be looking forward to how 'Playboy' will capture the growth in his artistry and fame.
