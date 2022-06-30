Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley

The performance saw Fireboy become the first Afrobeats act to perform at the iconic Wembley stadium.

During his performance, the Afrobeats superstar announced that his next album 'Playboy' will be released in August 2022.

Fireboy's sophomore album 'Apollo' was widely acclaimed amongst listeners and critics and the same can be said for his debut album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps.'