RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fireboy made history by becoming the first Afrobeats artist to perform on the BET mainstage at the 2022 BET award which was held on Sunday 26th June at the Microsoft Centre Los Angeles.

Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML

Fireboy followed his historic performance at the BET with another landmark performance at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday 19th June where he performed his hit single 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheran.

Recommended articles

The performance saw Fireboy become the first Afrobeats act to perform at the iconic Wembley stadium.

During his performance, the Afrobeats superstar announced that his next album 'Playboy' will be released in August 2022.

Fireboy's sophomore album 'Apollo' was widely acclaimed amongst listeners and critics and the same can be said for his debut album 'Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps.'

There will be high expectations for Fireboy's third studio album and fans and critics will be looking forward to how 'Playboy' will capture the growth in his artistry and fame.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

#PulseElections2023: 10 Nollywood movies that’ll spur you to get your PVC

#PulseElections2023: 10 Nollywood movies that’ll spur you to get your PVC

'My next album is for generation unborn' Jesse Jagz declares

'My next album is for generation unborn' Jesse Jagz declares

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley

Fireboy announces release date for 'Playboy' after historic performance at Wembley

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Check out the official trailer for‘Bound:Lost in the Moment’ short film

Check out the official trailer for‘Bound:Lost in the Moment’ short film

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering, sex trafficking

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering, sex trafficking

Here’s a first-look teaser for ‘Abé Ni’ directed by Chukwu Martin

Here’s a first-look teaser for ‘Abé Ni’ directed by Chukwu Martin

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Khaid and Sydney

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel