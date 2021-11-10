RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ferrow asserts herself on 'BBTN'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature.

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)

For Mary Ferow, from Eritrea by way of Dallas and Atlanta, her interest in music dates back to exploring sounds as a 12 year old. Naturally, as she has grown up and evolved, she has sought to infuse R&B with the rising Afrobeats movement.

Recommended articles
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

With a discography that includes features with Mase, Dremo, and Sami Dan, she sets herself apart on her latest release Bye Bye To Nonsense (BBTN), we find her delivering a rich vocal performance asserting her independence through the lyrics of the song where she highlights how dispensable her muse can be.

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD) Pulse Nigeria
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD)
Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

Music is an element in Ferow’s artistry that highlights her limitless nature. Ferow is currently working on a yet untitled project which will embody her growth as an artist and her international appeal with an eye on the mainstream.

Play below;

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know before you move out of your parent's house

5 things to know before you move out of your parent's house

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Normal erection is between 7 to 10 minutes during intravaginal activity - Expert

Normal erection is between 7 to 10 minutes during intravaginal activity - Expert

All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

5 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Ataga alleged murder: Chidinma’s trial fails to proceed due to illegible statements

Ataga alleged murder: Chidinma’s trial fails to proceed due to illegible statements

Trending

Mayorkun is shocked that Buju's name is Daniel Benson

Mayorkun and Buju. (Naijavibe)

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Wizkid and Tems bag 5 respective nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' stays at No. 1 for a 4th week

Adekunle Gold featuring Davido - High. (Platoon)