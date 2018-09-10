Femi Kutis son Made Anikulapo Kuti join his Positive Force band

Pulse.ng logo
Femi Kuti's son Made Anikulapo Kuti join his Positive Force band

Femi Kuti Singer's son, Made Anikulapo-Kuti becomes an official member of his Positive Force band

Femi Kuti's son, Made Anikulapo-Kuti officially takes his place as a member of his father's 'Positive Force' band.

  • Published:
play

Femi Kuti's son, Made Anikulapo Kuti is now a member of his father's 'Positive Force' band.

This was made known through a post shared on his Instagram page over the weekend, where he posted a picture of himself performing alongside his father at the Afrikan Shrine on Thursday night, September 6th.

The post had the caption,

''Another night of maximum energy at the shrine last Thursday! A great debut as an official positive force member!  Don’t miss the show tomorrow - Sunday 08/09/18!''

 

 

Made Anikulapo-Kuti steps in as a replacement to Aghedo Andrew, a former member of the band and bassist who ran away minutes before the band was set to perform at the Summer stage in New York, US earlier in the year.

It would be recalled that Yeni Kuti alongside her brother, Femi had called out Andrew on their social media pages, as he almost ruined their performance disappearing just as they were set to go on stage.

Femi Kuti delivers commanding performance at XPoNential Festival in US

A night with Femi Kuti 2018 play Femi Kuti performing on stage at the Afrikan Shrine (Pulse)

Femi Kuti and The Positive Force Band shut down the XPoNential Music Festival in New Jersey, United States.

The weekend of Friday, July 27- Sunday July 29, saw the 25th consecutive edition of the summer music festival produced and presented by WXPN.

Performing on the River Stage, Femi Kuti and his band light up the festival rendering a number of hit songs from his well grown catalogue.

His set list included songs from his recently released 10th studio album, One People, One World like, 'Truth', 'Africa 4 Africa', 'Nothing to Show For It', 'Evil People', 'Corruption Na Stealing' and more.

