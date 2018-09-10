Femi Kutis son Made Anikulapo Kuti join his Positive Force band

news

Femi Kuti's son, Made Anikulapo Kuti is now a member of his father's 'Positive Force' band.

This was made known through a post shared on his Instagram page over the weekend, where he posted a picture of himself performing alongside his father at the Afrikan Shrine on Thursday night, September 6th.

The post had the caption,

''Another night of maximum energy at the shrine last Thursday! A great debut as an official positive force member! Don’t miss the show tomorrow - Sunday 08/09/18!''

Made Anikulapo-Kuti steps in as a replacement to Aghedo Andrew, a former member of the band and bassist who ran away minutes before the band was set to perform at the Summer stage in New York, US earlier in the year.

It would be recalled that Yeni Kuti alongside her brother, Femi had called out Andrew on their social media pages , as he almost ruined their performance disappearing just as they were set to go on stage.

Femi Kuti delivers commanding performance at XPoNential Festival in US

Femi Kuti and The Positive Force Band shut down the XPoNential Music Festival in New Jersey, United States.

The weekend of Friday, July 27- Sunday July 29, saw the 25th consecutive edition of the summer music festival produced and presented by WXPN.

Performing on the River Stage, Femi Kuti and his band light up the festival rendering a number of hit songs from his well grown catalogue.