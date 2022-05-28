RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his first son Made [FunkeKuti]
Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his first son Made [FunkeKuti]

‘Father & Son: The Experience’ is the first concert that will be co-headlined by Femi and Made.

Recommended articles

This is coming many weeks after the father and son’s Grammy nomination experience for their joint album, Legacy+.

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his first son Made
Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his first son Made Pulse Nigeria

According to FK Management, the company behind the show, both father and son are gearing up for the joint concert with a promise to leave fans asking for more.

“It has become a usual feature in recent times to see a feature of Made on a Femi Kuti set whilst the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the New Afrika Shrine," Funke Kuti, CEO of FK Management said in a brief chat.

"This concert will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy Nominations. A show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat the old and the newly converted followers of Afrobeat."

Kuti was quick to reveal that the concert is scheduled to hold at the new Afrikan Shrine on June 5, 2022.

Omorinmade Kuti, is the grandson of Afrobeat legend Olufela Anikulapo Kuti, while his father, Femi, is the first son of the late Afrobeat legend.

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his first son Made
Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his first son Made Pulse Nigeria

Made has been performing alongside his father since he was a young boy but began featuring at his father’s performances after completing his education at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London.

He has gone ahead to release his debut album, ‘For(e)word’ in February 2021 alongside his father’s ‘Stop the Hate’ album to make up the Grammy-nominated album, Legacy+

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Headies: Portable apologises for issuing threats, promises more drama

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Watch the official trailer for 'Rwanda - A Quarter Century' documentary

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, others launch fundraiser for Kemi Afolabi’s lupus treatment

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, others launch fundraiser for Kemi Afolabi’s lupus treatment

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Check out BTS from Franklyn Jituboh's 'The Origin'

Check out BTS from Franklyn Jituboh's 'The Origin'

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

Trending

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide

New video shows Wizkid, Ayra Starr jamming to a song in the studio

Wizkid and Ayra Starr.

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid for supporting 'Overdose' as song dominates Apple Music Nigeria

Don Jazzy and Wizkid (GhGossip)