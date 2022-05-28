Femi Kuti and Made Kuti team up for 1st co-headline show, ‘Father & Son: The Experience’

This is coming many weeks after the father and son’s Grammy nomination experience for their joint album, Legacy+.

Pulse Nigeria

According to FK Management, the company behind the show, both father and son are gearing up for the joint concert with a promise to leave fans asking for more.

“It has become a usual feature in recent times to see a feature of Made on a Femi Kuti set whilst the latter is on tour, and Femi has also featured in all Made’s concerts in and outside the New Afrika Shrine," Funke Kuti, CEO of FK Management said in a brief chat.

"This concert will be their first co-headlined show since their joint Grammy Nominations. A show that seeks to bring to the home of Afrobeat the old and the newly converted followers of Afrobeat."

Kuti was quick to reveal that the concert is scheduled to hold at the new Afrikan Shrine on June 5, 2022.

Omorinmade Kuti, is the grandson of Afrobeat legend Olufela Anikulapo Kuti, while his father, Femi, is the first son of the late Afrobeat legend.

Pulse Nigeria

Made has been performing alongside his father since he was a young boy but began featuring at his father’s performances after completing his education at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, London.