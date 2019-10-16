Tuesday, October 15, 2019 was day 2 of 'Felabration,' the week-long celebration of premier Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. The day was also Fela's 81st posthumous birthday.

A line-up which includes Maka, Yomi SARS, Orezi, Efe, Soft and so forth was headlined by the African Giant himself, Burna Boy. He was dressed in baggy ankara prints and had a full smile everywhere he went. He serenaded with some hits.

Rapper, CDQ also got on stage to perform some his hits.

You can watch videos of some performances below;