'Fela condemned my first album. He said it was a very useless album. He even went public to insult me, he abused me very well,' Femi Kuti told Pulse in an exclusive chat.

The World record holder said though he felt pained at the criticism, he went ahead to do more work and release his second body of work, which his late dad acknowledged as being a better album.

'When I released my second album, Fela praised me and told everyone that his son has done something he's proud of,' he told said.

Femi Kuti went further to open up on why he decided to leave his father's band and chart a new cause for himself.

He said though everybody wanted him to remain with his father, he felt he needed to be his own man.

Femi Kuti is one of Africa's leading musicians and has been propagating the gospel of Afrobeat alongside his brother, Seun Kuti, since the death of his father and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.