Fela misses out on induction into the Rock and Roll hall of fame

The inductees are Jay Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's and Tina Turner. This marks heartbreak for Nigerians and Africans, who got Fela into second behind Tina Turner on the fans ballot.

On February 10, 2021, it was announced that the Nigerian legend would compete alongside 15 other music legends including;

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against The Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

On February 12, 2021, Pulse Nigeria wrote an explainer about the effects of passionate votes by Nigerians.

In the article, Pulse Nigeria noted that, "Inductees are chosen by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, members and rock experts of the music industry. Starting in 2012, fans were given the privilege of participation.

"Until April 30, 2021, fans can cast their votes for who they think should be inducted from the 2020 class. The top five artists in the fans' ballot then get counted as a single vote alongside the 1,000-plus other ballots."

As it turns out, online voting never really counted for much.