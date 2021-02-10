On February 10, 2021, Nigerian legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti alongside American stars, Jay Z and Mary J. Blige have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021.

An artist becomes eligible for nomination after 25 years of release of their bodies of work. Fela's first body of work was released over 40 years ago. Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick and more.

If Fela gets the nod, he will be the first Nigerian artists in the Rock and Roll hall of fame. If Jay Z gets it, he will follow Hip-Hop icons like 2Pac, B.I.G, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 and Run DMC in the esteemed company.

Announcements will be made in May 2021, as regards who made the cut.