Studio Boy has delivered his latest single and it is a romance-themed tune titled “Pulse”.

The song follows his previous releases - Telemi and Odun, both of which made heavyweight media houses like Tooxclusive, The Nation Online, and Legit.ng tag him to be the next take over act of the music industry. The DHY Records signee has now backed the claim up with this vintage yet modern afro-dancehall infused vibe, as produced by TheWizzle Blower.

Studio Boy could not have chosen a better feature buddy than Oxlade on a song about hopeless romantic love. Sitting on a bed of exotic instrumentals that have been relevant since the days of Onyeka Onwenu and Blakky, the track paints a picture of a man whose vitals have synced with the rhythm of his lover's heartbeat. In a display of strong vocal dexterity, both singers take turns to design the jam with relatable lyrics and heartwarming melodies that will definitely make it an instant lovers' favorite.

The song also fits perfectly into this time that the Nigerian music soundscape is experiencing a great shift due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the shift favors the likes of Studio Boy, Oxlade, Tems, Omah Lay Fireboy, and more; all of whom have versatile superpowers to dominate the industry in this new decade.

Studio Boy's album drops any moment now but until then, enjoy this slice of goodness and be sure to keep up with his music and lifestyle through his socials.

Feel Studio Boy's "Pulse" on this new tune featuring Oxlade (Prod. by TheWizzleblower)

Stream/Buy/Download "Pulse” by Studio Boy Featuring Oxlade here -> https://ffm.to/studioboy-pulse

