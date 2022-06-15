According to FECKO, his stage name is an acronym for "Formidable Emcees Can Knockout Obstacles," describes this Limitless African Youth, who has been making music since 2006.
Fecko releases visuals for latest single 'Work Chop' featuring Yung Pabi & Villy
Fast-rising rapper Fecko has released his latest single 'Work Chop' featuring Yung Pabi from Ghana and Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, Villy.
He won the inaugural season of The Mic: Africa 2020 and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the hottest rappers on the block.
'WorkChop' Offical Video
