Artist: Fave
Fast-rising sensation Fave returns with new single 'Scatta Scatta'
Fast-rising sensation Fave has dropped a new single she calls single 'Scatta Scatta'.
Song Title: Scatta Scatta
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: Damie
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Tumbler/EmPawa
Details/Takeaway: Fave has dazzled listeners with her talent as debut EP spurned great songs including the chart-topping 'Baby Riddim'. For her first release post her debut EP, she delivers another catchy tune that is elevated by her unique vocals and smooth delivery.
