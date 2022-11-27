Artist: Ria Sean
Fast-rising sensation Ria Sean drops new exiting EP, 'Love Station'
Talented singer-songwriter Ria Sean has released a new extended play she calls 'Love Station'. The EP is another offering from the rising sensation whose fluid ability has seen her become one of Afrobeats most promising talents.
Album Title: Love Station
Genre: Pop, R&B, Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Seysey), (Track 2 - PD), (Track 2, 3, 5, 6 - Randay), (Track 4 - Higo), (Track 6 - BGRZ)
Song Art:
Length: 16 minutes 22 seconds
Features: 2 - Ayra Starr, Yseult
Label: Island Def Jam/Aristokrat Records
Details/Takeaway: Ria Sean combines her stellar vocals and impressive penmanship on a new EP that delivers infectious love songs that retains the freedom boldness, and cadence of a young woman in her element.
