RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising sensation Ria Sean drops new exiting EP, 'Love Station'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented singer-songwriter Ria Sean has released a new extended play she calls 'Love Station'. The EP is another offering from the rising sensation whose fluid ability has seen her become one of Afrobeats most promising talents.

Ria Sean - 'Love Station'
Ria Sean - 'Love Station'

Artist: Ria Sean

Recommended articles

Album Title: Love Station

Genre: Pop, R&B, Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Seysey), (Track 2 - PD), (Track 2, 3, 5, 6 - Randay), (Track 4 - Higo), (Track 6 - BGRZ)

Song Art:

Ria Sean - 'Love Station'
Ria Sean - 'Love Station' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 16 minutes 22 seconds

Features: 2 - Ayra Starr, Yseult

Label: Island Def Jam/Aristokrat Records

Details/Takeaway: Ria Sean combines her stellar vocals and impressive penmanship on a new EP that delivers infectious love songs that retains the freedom boldness, and cadence of a young woman in her element.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exciting rising talent Novemba drops new EP, 'Escapade'

Exciting rising talent Novemba drops new EP, 'Escapade'

Fast-rising sensation Ria Sean drops new exiting EP, 'Love Station'

Fast-rising sensation Ria Sean drops new exiting EP, 'Love Station'

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]

Future Sounds Vol.34 featuring Ladé, TDB, Mega C, Ugoccie, Dozzybeat and more

Future Sounds Vol.34 featuring Ladé, TDB, Mega C, Ugoccie, Dozzybeat and more

Emerging star Oluwadamvic features Rayce on smooth tune, 'Gbemidebe'

Emerging star Oluwadamvic features Rayce on smooth tune, 'Gbemidebe'

Superstar rapper Stormzy drops highly anticipated third album, 'This Is What I Mean'

Superstar rapper Stormzy drops highly anticipated third album, 'This Is What I Mean'

Ayra Starr reacts to backlash over skimpy outfit

Ayra Starr reacts to backlash over skimpy outfit

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album

Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup