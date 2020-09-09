The fast-rising artiste currently signed to Savage Music Worldwide started gaining reasonable awareness after the release of his debut song, “BANGING”.

Vibez expresses his music through the Afrobeats and Afro fusion genre. His recent Project, “JUNGLE” talks about the everyday struggle of the average man. The singer looks up to the likes of Burna Boy, WizKid, Angelique Kidjo, and the great Anikulapo Kuti , Baba Fela, as role models and sources of inspiration to his music.

Fast-rising artiste, Vibez releases new single 'Jungle'

This song is a must add to your playlist due to its relatable nature to the average human, and there’s no doubt it will forever be a classic hit

The captivating visuals which was directed by Ritzy Arts tell quite an amazing story of the message and it’s sure to leave a remarkable impact on your minds.

