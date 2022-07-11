'This is the last time I will mention b*m b*m' Victony says as he teases new single

Victony has become rather famous for the tribute he pays to women's backsides after his single 'All Power' with the famous line "All power belongs to your B*m B*m" became popular.

His ode to the "B*m B*m" recently continued in Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' album where he appeared on another buttock glorifying single 'Different Size'.

The soft-singing Afrobeats star has now made the bold declaration that his next single will be the last time he will be singing about "B*m B*m" after haven been teased by fans for being the chief praise singer for buttocks.