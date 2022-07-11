RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'This is the last time I will mention b*m b*m' Victony says as he teases new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Nigerian sensation Victony has teased a new single which he's set to drop soon on his Twitter account.

Singer and songwriter Victony

The teaser of his next release was posted on his official Twitter page Monday 11th July 2022 with the caption "This drops soon. The last time I mention B*m B*m".

Victony has become rather famous for the tribute he pays to women's backsides after his single 'All Power' with the famous line "All power belongs to your B*m B*m" became popular.

His ode to the "B*m B*m" recently continued in Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' album where he appeared on another buttock glorifying single 'Different Size'.

The soft-singing Afrobeats star has now made the bold declaration that his next single will be the last time he will be singing about "B*m B*m" after haven been teased by fans for being the chief praise singer for buttocks.

However, for what it's worth, should Victony renegade on his words it wouldn't cause much upset as he has displayed a tendency to be in his best form when "B*m B*m" is the subject.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

