Nigerian singer-songwriter, activist and producer, Douglas Jack Agu otherwise known as Runtown has just announced the maiden edition of his virtual concert.

It is scheduled to hold in April 2021.

Making the official announcement on his verified social pages a few hours ago, Runtown wrote, "Join me on 2 April 2021 for my first ever virtual show powered by Live Connections. Tickets available from 1 March #CountdownToRuntown."

Runtown is currently working on a body work to be released this year. Thus, he is currently hard at work in the studio and making sure his virtual concert will be a success with improved performances performance, sound, stage effects as well as a surprise 'guest' performances.

Here are some of the best reactions so far;

Runtown. (Soundgod)