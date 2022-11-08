Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Details: On Tuesday, 8th November 2022, award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo entertained the massive crowd that turned up at the PDP rally.
Celebrated Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performed at the People's Democratic Party rally in Akwa Ibom State.
She thrilled the crowd with some of her popular songs which have found a massive audience amongst Christians around the country and beyond.
Since the campaign season kicked in, different celebrities including artists have shown support for their preferred candidates.
Famous Afrobeats duo P-Square has been outspoken about their support for the Labour Party candidate Mr. Peter Obi.
Award-winning vocalist Brymo has also voiced his support for the All Progressive Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he famously described as a "City Boy" in his tweet.
As expected, Mercy Chinwo's performance at the rally has been met with different reactions from fans who weigh the morality of a gospel artist performing at a political rally. Other fans have insisted that she was only doing her job as an artist who's paid to entertain.
