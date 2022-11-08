Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

She thrilled the crowd with some of her popular songs which have found a massive audience amongst Christians around the country and beyond.

Since the campaign season kicked in, different celebrities including artists have shown support for their preferred candidates.

Famous Afrobeats duo P-Square has been outspoken about their support for the Labour Party candidate Mr. Peter Obi.

Award-winning vocalist Brymo has also voiced his support for the All Progressive Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he famously described as a "City Boy" in his tweet.