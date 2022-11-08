RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Adeayo Adebiyi

Celebrated Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performed at the People's Democratic Party rally in Akwa Ibom State.

Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]
Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]

Details: On Tuesday, 8th November 2022, award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo entertained the massive crowd that turned up at the PDP rally.

She thrilled the crowd with some of her popular songs which have found a massive audience amongst Christians around the country and beyond.

Since the campaign season kicked in, different celebrities including artists have shown support for their preferred candidates.

Famous Afrobeats duo P-Square has been outspoken about their support for the Labour Party candidate Mr. Peter Obi.

Award-winning vocalist Brymo has also voiced his support for the All Progressive Congress candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he famously described as a "City Boy" in his tweet.

As expected, Mercy Chinwo's performance at the rally has been met with different reactions from fans who weigh the morality of a gospel artist performing at a political rally. Other fans have insisted that she was only doing her job as an artist who's paid to entertain.

