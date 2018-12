news

Falz, Simi, Sess and Moelogo have put together this special tribute song in honour of the late Tosyn Bucknor, 'Angels Don't Die.'

The former OAP passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2018 and during her service of songs, the quartet of Falz, Simi, Moelogo and Sess delivered a tribute song in her honour.

The song titled, 'Angels Don't Die' has now been officially released as Tosyn Bucknor's memories lives forever in the heart of her family, friends and colleagues.