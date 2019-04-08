The video which was released on Sunday, April 7, 2019, gives an in-depth on the various social and political issues been faced in Nigeria.

From the general elections where rigging and ballot snatching has always been the order of the day, Falz was able to give a very precise detail of the menace and how this has caused a lot of rot in the country's system.

The video also dwells on child molestation which has become very rampant in recent times. Demmie Vee gave a perfect rendition of the chorus of this song as he was able to intertwine with Falz in this song.

The video was directed by 'Prodigeezy' and is one of the tracks from Falz' latest album 'Moral Instruction.'