news

Falz has released the official anthem to his Sweet Boys Association titled, 'Sweet Boy.'

After a brilliant rollout that included teasers and a presidential speech, Falz is out with the new song titled, 'Sweet Boy'.

The song is all humorous and witty as each line is dripping with an apt description of the attributes of a Lagos 'Sweet Boy'.

Don't you want to be a member of the Sweet Boys Association?

The song was produced by Focus Ramon.