Artist: Falz featuring Patoranking

Song Title: Girls

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 14, 2019

Label: Bhad Guys

Producer: CT

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is a follow-up to 'Loving,' and is an ode to girls of all shapes and sizes.

Thoughts: The beat is made for dancing, but it doesn't immediately resonate.

Ratings: 6.5/10

You can listen to the song below;