RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falz features in Victony's new video for, 'Maria'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record, a love-themed record about a woman dropped off Victony's debut EP, Saturn.

Falz features in Victony's new video for, 'Maria.' (MNLDBlockParty)

Pulse Nigeria

On April 15, 2021, Nigerian rapper, Falz featured on 'Maria' by MainlandBlockParty act, Victony.

Recommended articles

The record, a love-themed record about a woman dropped off Victony's debut EP, Saturn.

The video stars Victony, just a regular kid, full of lyrical confidence and a very distinct voice seemingly battling the horrors of a “special” lady. which finds both of them in a vacant enclosure and having a date night picnic with women they brought over.

The video leans into themes of horror: a bottle-spinning game and a book containing symbols and signs soon devolves into Falz and Victony haunted by the spectre of a woman in the building. Watch the video below.

You can watch the video below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive