Falz features in Victony's new video for, 'Maria'
The record, a love-themed record about a woman dropped off Victony's debut EP, Saturn.
The video stars Victony, just a regular kid, full of lyrical confidence and a very distinct voice seemingly battling the horrors of a “special” lady. which finds both of them in a vacant enclosure and having a date night picnic with women they brought over.
The video leans into themes of horror: a bottle-spinning game and a book containing symbols and signs soon devolves into Falz and Victony haunted by the spectre of a woman in the building. Watch the video below.
You can watch the video below;
