Falz takes being a Gentleman to the extreme in new music video

Details/Takeaway: Falz's talents has allowed him to embrace his acting side in his music video. In 'Kneel Down' featuring Chike , he delivered an impressive performance in a short film directed by Clarence Peters .

In 'Gentleman', Falz plays the roll of a "Gentleman" who loves his women so much that he does their laundry, serve as their chef, and essentially the house keeper. The video sees Falz take being a gentleman to the extreme as he puts himself second in a bid to please his women.