Falz takes being a Gentleman to the extreme in new music video

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented award-winning rapper, singer, and actor Falz has released a fun music video for his single 'Gentleman'. The single is off his 2022 album 'Bahd'.

Falz
Falz

Artist: Falz

Song Title: Gentleman

Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Length: 3 minutes 11 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Bahd Guy/Orchard

Details/Takeaway: Falz's talents has allowed him to embrace his acting side in his music video. In 'Kneel Down' featuring Chike, he delivered an impressive performance in a short film directed by Clarence Peters.

In 'Gentleman', Falz plays the roll of a "Gentleman" who loves his women so much that he does their laundry, serve as their chef, and essentially the house keeper. The video sees Falz take being a gentleman to the extreme as he puts himself second in a bid to please his women.

The video was directed by ace cinematographer Dammy Twitch who opted for an outdoor set that added more beauty and simplicity to the video.

Video Link:

