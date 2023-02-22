ADVERTISEMENT
Falz & Tekno release social conscious single ahead of 2023 Elections

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar rapper Falz and multi-talented hitmaker Tekno has teamed up for a new conscious record released to motivate Nigerians to exercise their franchise and vote right in the 2023 elections.

Falz X Tekno - 'Owo'
Falz X Tekno - 'Owo'

Artist: Falz

Song Title: Owa

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 22nd, 2023

Producer: Chillz

Song Art:

Falz X Tekno - 'Owa'
Falz X Tekno - 'Owa'

Length: 2 minute 53 seconds

Features: 1 - Tekno

Label: Bahdguys Entertainment / Dvpper Music

Details/Takeaway: In this song, Falz addresses issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to No cash, Police brutality and so much more.

Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen. This is the second time Falz would be working with Tekno as they had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a Telco brand.

Speaking on the song, Falz said:

“As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a New Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now, We need to collectively shout OWa!

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

