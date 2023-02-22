Artist: Falz
Falz & Tekno release social conscious single ahead of 2023 Elections
Nigerian superstar rapper Falz and multi-talented hitmaker Tekno has teamed up for a new conscious record released to motivate Nigerians to exercise their franchise and vote right in the 2023 elections.
Song Title: Owa
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: February 22nd, 2023
Producer: Chillz
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 53 seconds
Features: 1 - Tekno
Label: Bahdguys Entertainment / Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: In this song, Falz addresses issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to No cash, Police brutality and so much more.
Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen. This is the second time Falz would be working with Tekno as they had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a Telco brand.
Speaking on the song, Falz said:
“As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a New Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now, We need to collectively shout OWa!
