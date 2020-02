Date: February 14, 2020

Song Title: God of Men (Fake Pastors)

Artist: Charly Boy featuring Falz

Genre: Afrobeat

Producer: Acesoundz

Album: TBA

Video Director: Unlimited LA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In a country divided by religious and ethnic tension and deception, satires are a representation of the harsh realities. Charly Boy and Falz thus contribute their voices to the ongoing conversation.

You can watch the video below;