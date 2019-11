Artist: Falz, Ajebutter and BOJ

Song Title: Ronaldo

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: Make E Nor Cause Fight II

Date of release: November 28, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Spax

Video Director: The Alien

Details/Takeaway: 'Make E Nor Cause Fight' was a critically-acclaimed EP released by BOJ and Ajebutter22 in 2017. They will release a follow-up today and here is the first single off it.

You can watch the video below;