Davido's 'Fall' re-enters Billboard Chart after performance at Travis Scott's concert

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's international hit 'Fall' has re-entered the Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart on the chart dated August 13th, 2022.

Davido

Details: After Davido's show-stopping performance in Travis Scott's London O2 concert on Saturday, 6th August 2022, his 2017 smash single 'Fall' has re-entered the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart,

'Fall' re-entered the chart at 50th place. Before its re-entry, 'Fall' reached a peaked at 18th position and spent a total of 18 weeks on the charts.

Its re-entry can be credited to the nostalgia the song drew from the audience at the O2 show.

Billboard Afrobeats Songs Charts Dated August 13

A reminder of its international popularity: When 'Fall' was released, it was part of the monster hits ( 'IF', 'FIA', and 'Like Dat') that Davido released in 2017, and of all the songs, it was 'FALL' that traveled farthest beyond the shores of Nigeria.

'FALL' enjoyed huge success in the US, UK, and other European countries where it introduced a new audience to Afrobeats. It's certified Gold in the United States where it has earned more than 500,000 units in sales.

Its re-entry in the charts after Davido's performance in the London concert of one of America's biggest artists is a testament to its popularity. It's left to be seen if the re-entry will spur it to another run in the United States.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

