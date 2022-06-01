RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falanamusic drops cheerful music video for 'Energy (REUP)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

2022 Headies Record of the Year Nominee Falanamusic has released the visuals for her lovely feel-good single 'Energy (REUP)' featuring Sir Dauda on Friday 1st June 2022.

The beautiful visuals was shot by the talented cinematographers TWO BROTHERS in locations in Lagos Island.

In the music video, the super talented Falanamusic enjoys a lovely time with her friends.

The video begins with Falanamusic and her friends goofing around and having fun indoors. After getting dressed and looking dashing, the squad got into an open Jeep singing cheerfully as they drive through the streets of Lagos Island. The video ends with Falanamusic and her friends partying before she shares the stage with Sir Dauda, and they both perform to a merry audience.

The visuals of 'Energy (REUP)' showcases the playful and fun side of Falanamusic who sang, danced, goofed around, and produce an infectious energy that matches the song's theme.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

