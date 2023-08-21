ADVERTISEMENT
Experience magic of Fuji music in the heart of London from August 18 to 28

August 18, 2023 marked the international premiere of FUJI: A Opera as the Exhibition - celebrating all things fuji music - hit London for the summer.
August 18, 2023 marked the international premiere of FUJI: A Opera as the Exhibition - celebrating all things fuji music - hit London for the summer.

Now open to the public, FUJI: A Opera at The Africa Centre is a multi-dimensional exhibition which tells the story of the fuji music genre – one of the most important in Nigeria’s history and without whom the Afrobeats artists who top the charts today (such as Burna Boy and Wizkid) would not be selling out stadiums across the world.

The opening night welcomed very special guests for an evening of festivities, including opening words from His Excellency, Ambassador Ishola Tunji Sarafa (Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK), exhibition founder Bobo Omotayo, Oba Nsugbe (Chairman, The Africa Centre), and DJ Abass.

Following his keynote speech, leading Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate delighted guests with a surprise live performance, alongside international Fuji artists Asimiu Ajebori, Lateef Ayinla and Atawewe who also took to the stage.

The exhibition is now open to the public, until August 28, 2023 at The Africa Centre in London. An immersive showcase detailing the journey of the Fuji music genre, a vital scene in Nigerian history, and the often-overlooked groundwork for today's chart-topping Afrobeats genre.

Tickets are on sale now, available here.

FUJI: A Opera is a multi-platform, multi-media explosion of culture aimed at revitalising the Fuji musical genre for new audiences globally, led by a visionary team—creator, Bobo Omotayo and executive producers, Tosin Ashafa and Papa Omotayo.

For more information, follow FUJI: A Opera, @fujiopera across all media platforms.

