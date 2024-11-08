Exotic steps out with two fresh singles, 'Hussle' & 'Peace of Mind'

An artist whose talent is shaped by multiple influences, Exotic showcases this through applaudable genre fusing on records that hold up his lyrical skill and musical versatility.

While fresh on the scene, he has always been a student of music from a very young age where he was drawn to the works of musical icons like Fela Kuti and Micheal Jackson.

Exotic intends to carve a niche for himself through his unique sound that packs his personal experiences, unique talent, and creative brilliance.

He intends to bring listeners into the fold by crafting infectious and relatable records that communicate the message of resilience, hard work, success, and the desire to always enjoy a good time.