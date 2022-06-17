Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Joining the Nigerian artists in the latest cohort to be added to the RADAR programme are South African DJ and producer DBN GOGO, Kenyan Hip Hop duo Buruklyn Boyz, and Ghanaian musician Black Sherif. Previous African artists to have benefitted from participation in the RADAR programme include Elaine, Rapper Willy Cardiac, Nigerian R&B singer Tems, and AmaPiano star Focalistic.

Pulse Nigeria

“Given how much of an impact the RADAR programme’s already had on the African artists who’ve participated in it to date, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce a fresh cohort of artists and expand the programme,” says Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Spotify Africa. “The six artists added to the programme are exceptional talents and we look forward to providing them with resources that will help them elevate their careers and gain thousands of new fans around the globe.

For DBN GOGO, the inclusion in the programme is a validation of the years of hard work she’s put into becoming a professional musician.

"The artist and DJ I am today was made by a lot of long hours of ferocity, determination, and tears," she says.

That said, she’s determined to use the RADAR programme as an opportunity to learn and grow as an artist.

"There's still a lot more I can do and learn, and I have a willingness to learn new things and adapt," she says, adding that she’s hopeful that her presence on the programme will help her achieve her goal of taking African music to a global audience.

In addition to the on-platform support that RADAR offers African artists, it also provides off-platform support in the shape of shows and events highlighting artists selected for the programme.