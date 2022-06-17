Launched in 2020, RADAR is a programme designed to support emerging artists by helping them to have their music discovered on a global platform and deepen their connection to exciting new audiences across all stages of their careers. The programme offers artists support in a number of areas, including integrated marketing, playlisting, and editorials.
Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions
Spotify has underlined its commitment to bringing African music to the world’s ears with the addition of six of the continent’s brightest emerging stars to its RADAR Programme. Among the latest additions to the career-advancing programme are Nigerian artists Ayra Starr, Victony, and BNXN.
Joining the Nigerian artists in the latest cohort to be added to the RADAR programme are South African DJ and producer DBN GOGO, Kenyan Hip Hop duo Buruklyn Boyz, and Ghanaian musician Black Sherif. Previous African artists to have benefitted from participation in the RADAR programme include Elaine, Rapper Willy Cardiac, Nigerian R&B singer Tems, and AmaPiano star Focalistic.
“Given how much of an impact the RADAR programme’s already had on the African artists who’ve participated in it to date, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce a fresh cohort of artists and expand the programme,” says Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Spotify Africa. “The six artists added to the programme are exceptional talents and we look forward to providing them with resources that will help them elevate their careers and gain thousands of new fans around the globe.
For DBN GOGO, the inclusion in the programme is a validation of the years of hard work she’s put into becoming a professional musician.
"The artist and DJ I am today was made by a lot of long hours of ferocity, determination, and tears," she says.
That said, she’s determined to use the RADAR programme as an opportunity to learn and grow as an artist.
"There's still a lot more I can do and learn, and I have a willingness to learn new things and adapt," she says, adding that she’s hopeful that her presence on the programme will help her achieve her goal of taking African music to a global audience.
In addition to the on-platform support that RADAR offers African artists, it also provides off-platform support in the shape of shows and events highlighting artists selected for the programme.
RADAR’s artist selection is informed by a combination of data and editorial decision making, with each local team being given the autonomy to choose the artist who makes sense for their region. Spotify will always be an instrumental driver in African artists entering the world stage and reaching audiences outside of their home markets. RADAR will continue to help emerging artists increase their streams and introduce them to audiences they may otherwise not have been able to discover.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng