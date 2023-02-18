Artist: Bryann
Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'
Bryann has released his first single after his successful run to a first runner-up finish on Big Brother Naija season 7. The Afro-pop single is titled 'Honest Decision' and Bryann will be aiming to use it to kick start is rise to the mainstream.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Honest Decision
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: Reward Beats, T.U.C
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 19 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Bryann/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Bryann showcases his talent on this new single where he combines catchy melody with simple writing for an easily digestible song.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng