Bryann releases first single post BBN titled 'Honest Decision'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Bryann has released his first single after his successful run to a first runner-up finish on Big Brother Naija season 7. The Afro-pop single is titled 'Honest Decision' and Bryann will be aiming to use it to kick start is rise to the mainstream.

Braynn
Artist: Bryann

Song Title: Honest Decision

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 17th, 2023

Producer: Reward Beats, T.U.C

Song Art:

Braynn - 'Honest Decision'
Length: 2 minute 19 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Bryann/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Bryann showcases his talent on this new single where he combines catchy melody with simple writing for an easily digestible song.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

