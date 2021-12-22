RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Evih drops new single "Shokor"

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Evans Ambakederemo, professionally known as Evih, has entered the very vibrant Afrobeats/Afro Pop space with a fresh, new Afro-Cruise vibe that is rapidly increasing his global fan base.

Evih drops new single Shokor
Evih drops new single "Shokor"

Evih's record label, Tycoon Entertainment, has now partnered with UK-based record label, Runabeat Music, to open up his sound to a larger global audience.

Recommended articles

The very talented songwriter and musician from Delta State, Nigeria, has now relocated to the UK, where in his first week of arrival, he has collaborated with international talents such as Ghana's Guiltybeatz, Jamaica's 10Tik, UK-based producer, AJ Production and Nigeria's Wande Coal.

In his recent welcome reception at Runabeat Music's London office, Evih spoke to PR Consultant and media personality, Adesope Olajide ('Shopsy') about his new song, 'Shokor', due to be released on 17 December 2021:

Evih drops new single Shokor
Evih drops new single "Shokor" Pulse Nigeria

"'Shokor' is a very sweet love song. It is about me making moves towards a girl I desire to give me her love. Every guy and girl will understand this lol. The beat by Linobeats is on a wave that carries my lyrics along.

"This is the cruise I seek in all of my songs and the way the punchlines (known as 'Lamba') communicate the message, well that's the 'Afro-Cruise' we are talking about. I'm just so happy and thankful for the opportunities that have opened up for me through music.

"I thank everyone that has believed in me to get me to where I am right now. Blessings are just flowing and I'm feeling real good about the upcoming release of 'Shokor'."

DOWNLOAD AND STREAM SHOKOR HERE

Pre-order, share and follow Evih’s social media platforms

Official Evih Instagram

Official Evih Facebook

Official Evih Twitter

Official Evih YouTube

----

#FeaturebyEvih

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Evih drops new single Shokor

Evih drops new single "Shokor"

'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri

'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri

BBNaija's Whitemoney becomes an honourary senator in Liberia

BBNaija's Whitemoney becomes an honourary senator in Liberia

Punchline Amund’s ‘Posh Agege Boy’ is one of the best Nigerian rap projects of 2021 [Pulse EP Review]

Punchline Amund’s ‘Posh Agege Boy’ is one of the best Nigerian rap projects of 2021 [Pulse EP Review]

Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

How Teni and Shizzi went from family to sworn enemies [Pulse Exclusive]

How Teni and Shizzi went from family to sworn enemies [Pulse Exclusive]

'Juju Stories' director confirms plans to develop series

'Juju Stories' director confirms plans to develop series

There are different sides to Kogbagidi's reaction to Portable's accusation of Poco Lee [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

There are different sides to Kogbagidi's reaction to Portable's accusation of Poco Lee [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Director of popular series 'I Need to Know' Lloyd Weaver is dead!

Director of popular series 'I Need to Know' Lloyd Weaver is dead!

Trending

Poco Lee stole my song, $2400 Wizkid sprayed me - Zazoo crooner

Portable rants about the ownership of 'Zazoo Zeh,' says Poco Lee stole $2400 that Wizkid gave him. (Gusto)

There are different sides to Kogbagidi's reaction to Portable's accusation of Poco Lee [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Wizkid and Burna Boy

Here are the top 10 Nigerian Rap albums of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Blaqbonez's 'Sex Over Love' is the best Nigerian Rap album of 2021. (Pulse Nigeria)