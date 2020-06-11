Evih drops an amazing Ep titled Cruise and it Features Davido.

In his words; "CRUISE was made to bring happiness and joy to people’s heart....loved ones and family during and after lockdown. You know when you're in a boat or ship on the ocean on cruise.The best feeling is when holding on to the rail at the edge of the ship and looking into the sea and the beauty of nature with the soothing breeze blowing your hair backwards. The way you feel is the dream I have for The EP Cruise when people listen to it. I hope they feel like that. My EP is all about CRUISE. HAPPINESS IS A CHOICE..choose it"

Evih drops an amazing Ep titled Cruise and it Features Davido. (Evih)

The Ep is filled with beautiful music and features OBO himself DaVido on Wonder Remix.Download and listen to the Ep via the links below.

STREAM CRUISE EP

Tracklist

LOVE STREAM: DOWNLOAD DOWN: DOWNLOAD WONDER REMIX FT DAVIDO: DOWNLOAD BELLE DANCER: DOWNLOAD PAIN DEM: DOWNLOAD ARTIFICIAL: DOWNLOAD

Connect With EVIH

Instagram: @Evihofficial

Twitter: @Evih_official.

