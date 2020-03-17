Shot in Dubai, the music video is an impeccable attestation to the finer things of life and aims to reassure everyone who has a dream, to keep working hard because their dreams are about to come true.

The song brings a fresh twist to the already vibrant Afropop and Afrobeat genres. Through his music, Evih is inspiring younger artistes, making waves and showing everyone exactly how it should be done!

When Evih says ‘Baby i wouldn’t waste your time... im a good boy, i don’t cheat or lie, like Magician I go change your life’, you already know that this tune is going to be stuck in your head for a long long time.

You can listen to Magician here

Watch video HERE:

View more of his content on Instagram - @evihofficial

