Everything you need to know about Boomplay #PassTheMic Cypher Challenge

Reviving the culture of rap in Nigeria is a recurrent conversation in the music industry, especially as its arrival in Nigeria in the '80s has seen the genre rise from more commercial-friendly sounds to lyrical chops delivered in various languages.

The expansive growth with the rap genre has since influenced and birthed some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment export and it continues to platform aspiring and emerging music talents in the country and beyond.

As a dominant player in Nigeria’s music industry, Boomplay is unwavering in its mission of unlocking the potential of Africa’s music ecosystem and the debut of this rap initiative is an addition to a stream of opportunities it offers the industry.

Pulse Nigeria

“The rap cypher seeks to discover and empower rap talents in Nigeria. Representation matters and we are thrilled about the prospects of emerging rap talents in Nigeria. We hope this platform will beam the light on our talents and inspire many others on their journey,” Boomplay’s Director for Artist & Media Relations, Tosin Sorinola, said.

The Boomplay #PassTheMic cypher will also see the creative support of music veteran and legendary rapper Jude “MI” Abaga under his Tasck initiative, an organization focused on harnessing the power of creativity as a tool for amplifying the right ideas that have the potential to lead a positive change.

The Top 3 winners will receive cash prizes of One million, five hundred thousand and two hundred thousand Naira respectively. In addition, the Top 5 will also be have the opportunity to be in an audio and video cypher recording with M.I Abaga. The competition is open to all emerging lyricists and music talents in Nigeria.

How to Participate:

Get the official #BoomplayPassTheMic beats for phase one entries here: https://boomplay.lnk.to/PTMPhase1Beats Record your freestyle on one of the official beats. Upload your video on Instagram using #BoomplayPTM and tag @boomplaymusicng Register your entry using this link: https://boomplay.lnk.to/PTMRegistration

The cypher will run from 16th May 2022 to 25th July 2022. To partake in this challenge, you must be following all Boomplay social media pages.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. Boomplay houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news and allows its users to stream and download their favourite songs and videos and subscribe to flexible daily, weekly or monthly plans to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play.

Boomplay currently has over 70 million monthly active users (MAU) with a catalogue of over 75 million songs. The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon.

