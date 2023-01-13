ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented fast-rising artist Espacio Dios has released a new single titled 'Collapse All Rules'.

Espacio Dio - 'Collapse All Rules'
Espacio Dio - 'Collapse All Rules'

Artist: Espacio Dios

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Collapse All Rules

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: January 13, 2022

Producer: Espacio Dios

Song Art:

Espacio Dio - 'Collapse All Rules'
Espacio Dio - 'Collapse All Rules' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 28 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Cradle of the Fourthkind, under exclusive license to ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the tenets of this song, Espacio Dios said “Collapse of All Rules was inspired by the beautiful ideas in life that were coming to me and in that moment; I was in a space where I felt like I could submit to the process and be vulnerable. Whether the outcome was/is bad or good, I still embraced it and took them as liberating moments where I was living in the now, the moment.”

The 'Pelo' singer and producer goes on to describe the making of his newest single from his upcoming album; “I was in the studio and I started with the beat first. I was trying to grasp what I wanted the song to be about so I just freestyled. I played around a lot and I was super happy with the result. That’s when I solidified the verses and eventually, the song came together.”

Espacio Dios fans can look forward to more singles ahead of his album release later in the year - following the release of Pelo featuring Maglera Doe Boy.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for the arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for the arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

10 Top sound engineers in Nigeria [Pulse List]

10 Top sound engineers in Nigeria [Pulse List]

Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'

Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'

Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for January 2023 installment of Rap Life Africa

Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for January 2023 installment of Rap Life Africa

Nigerian popstar, Pawzz drops buzzing debut single titled ‘Koma’

Nigerian popstar, Pawzz drops buzzing debut single titled ‘Koma’

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, & Tems earn NAACP Image Awards 2023 nomination

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, & Tems earn NAACP Image Awards 2023 nomination

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership.

UK govt in talks with Burna Boy Lagos show organisers toward partnership

Kizz Daniel - 'RTID' Video

Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa