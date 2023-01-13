Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Song Title: Collapse All Rules

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: January 13, 2022

Producer: Espacio Dios

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 28 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Cradle of the Fourthkind, under exclusive license to ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the tenets of this song, Espacio Dios said “Collapse of All Rules was inspired by the beautiful ideas in life that were coming to me and in that moment; I was in a space where I felt like I could submit to the process and be vulnerable. Whether the outcome was/is bad or good, I still embraced it and took them as liberating moments where I was living in the now, the moment.”

The 'Pelo' singer and producer goes on to describe the making of his newest single from his upcoming album; “I was in the studio and I started with the beat first. I was trying to grasp what I wanted the song to be about so I just freestyled. I played around a lot and I was super happy with the result. That’s when I solidified the verses and eventually, the song came together.”