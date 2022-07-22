Esi, having just returned from taking a long deserved break has soaked in life experience and is back with a box of creativity ready to satisfy our appetite.
Esi Chélle drops new single 'Same To You' off upcoming EP
US based Ghanaian singer-songwriter Esi Chélle has announced her upcoming EP ‘Something Different’, due for release on 29 July 2022. 'Same To You' is the first single from the upcoming project.
Through this new body of work, her persona and confidence shines through to tell stories that will have you in your feelings.
The 4-track project is a blend of vibrant and distinct sounds that show Esi’s versatility and unlocks her newly found ability to deliver spectacularly on any sound.
Esi describes her latest single as what will have you moving your head and body at the same time. The vocals pierce through different layers of harmonies and sounds put together by ace producer Carlito to keep your brain asking for more.
