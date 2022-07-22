RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Esi Chélle drops new single 'Same To You' off upcoming EP

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

US based Ghanaian singer-songwriter Esi Chélle has announced her upcoming EP ‘Something Different, due for release on 29 July 2022. 'Same To You' is the first single from the upcoming project.

Esi Chélle
Esi Chélle

Esi, having just returned from taking a long deserved break has soaked in life experience and is back with a box of creativity ready to satisfy our appetite.

Recommended articles

Through this new body of work, her persona and confidence shines through to tell stories that will have you in your feelings.

The 4-track project is a blend of vibrant and distinct sounds that show Esi’s versatility and unlocks her newly found ability to deliver spectacularly on any sound.

Esi describes her latest single as what will have you moving your head and body at the same time. The vocals pierce through different layers of harmonies and sounds put together by ace producer Carlito to keep your brain asking for more.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Waje releases new album 'Waje 2.0'

Waje releases new album 'Waje 2.0'

Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'

Gyakie drops sophomore EP 'My Diary'

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

Esi Chélle drops new single 'Same To You' off upcoming EP

Esi Chélle drops new single 'Same To You' off upcoming EP

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from P Square, Cheque, King Promise, BNXN and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from P Square, Cheque, King Promise, BNXN and others

10 afrobeat songs that describes your love life

10 afrobeat songs that describes your love life

Jennifer Lopez honeymoons with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

Jennifer Lopez honeymoons with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

‘Boy Alone’ bares Omah Lay’s dicey relationship with fame and success [Pulse Album Review]

Omah Lay - Boy Alone. (Keyqaad/Warner)

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy