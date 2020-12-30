‘Badman’ Eriq and Jay Poppin make immersive music. The message conveyed by the duo on their songs are startlingly honest.

It’s filled with personal tensions cloaked in defiant bars, grandiose romantic declarations delivered off the cuff, and acute ranges of emotive singing, all subsumed into a songrap format. Together, the duo create music to reflect the zeitgeist as JayPoppin's woozy, melancholic production bounces off Eriq's trappy flow to appreciable effect.

Eriq and JayPoppin release audio and provocative visual for single ‘Dior’

On their latest collaboration, "Dior," the producer-singer duo make a drawling, lo-fi dedication to luxury living and the benefits it can bring. As always, money and women remain a central part of the universe they are trying to construct on the aptly titled song.

The video directed by SPLAASH brings both artistes’ words to life as they take residency in a mall and lord over operations while flexing their financial muscle before fading into a party scene with countless models twerking as Eriq slurs his lines, twisting the song into something refreshingly new.

As a standalone, "Dior" is a reminder of Eriq's capability to make music that feels outsized and self-contained as it is a reminder of JayPoppin's skill at recognizing pockets of sound that reflect the innate desires of what everyone really wants to get up to; and as they hurtle down to their joint upcoming E.P., they just want to have some fun!

Watch here:

Listen here:

https://onerpm.lnk.to/Eriq-Dior

