Have you ever been in a state of depression that only a particular type of music could alleviate? The music has to be as morose and melancholic as your mental state.

Your brain would want the music to be ambient or lo-fi, to appropriately relate to your mood.

Topically, it also has to be destructionist and depressing to project that you are not alone. Yet, that destructionist tendency must have some form of unintentional positivity that doesn't finalize your dire emotions while hard-hitting drums reverberate to generate some trippy energy.

That's what the curiously-named BurningForestBoy was able to generate on his 2020 EP, CICADA. In Greek mythology, 'CICADA' symbolizes resurrection, immortality, spiritual realization and spiritual ecstasy.

Spiritual ecstasy and spiritual realization

The EP is addled with darkness in topic, delivery and melody. Sonically, it uses Soul, Trap, R&B and alternative to generate XXXTentacion-esque Ambient, Lo-fi, Cloud Rap and Emo.

It also documents the troubles of a young man's mental state and emotional dependency. These troubles are also excuses for drug use and alcoholism as he discusses on 'Dreamstate.' Four components of this EP are; pain, guns, fast cars and a faceless girl.

While some might deem the topics on this EP as 'irresponsible,' this is BurningForestBoy's reality. At every point, it seems like his life has seen too much that he enjoys the destructive tendencies of even the most positive things. He seems to enjoy the pain he acknowledges. The final track on this EP is literally titled, 'Mountains of Pain.' 4

He acknowledges the weight of his pain and sings about the pain and suicide by gunshot. On 'Carpenter' he sings, "Sweet little perfect heart, won't you come and tear me apart? Damage is all we've had and we've managed to make it art..."

On 'Insomnia' he sings, "My lungs won't breathe, girl, I'm trying. I might be free if I'm dying. Don't take my kiss off this pistol, and if I leave, I won't miss you. I won't comeback, girl it's over. My life is yours when I'm sober."

The reference also comes on 'Mountains of Pain (Fast Car)' as he sings, "Baby, I don't wanna be alone when I'm gonna die. I just wanna blow my brain full of memories..."

The plot thickens as he explains the inspiration behind 'Carpenter' on his Instagram page. He wrote that, "Jesus was a carpenter. This doesn’t mean he crafted carpets. A carpenter is more likely to make a coffin than a carpet.

"The carpets are a metaphor for life given to us by whatever holy figure we do or don’t believe in, hence, “Jesus made carpets for us”. Jesus allegedly gave us clean ‘carpets’ when he symbolically built a coffin for himself. when we choose to forcefully exit life, we bloodstain a deity’s carpets in disdain.

"Sometimes, it feels like hell can’t be hotter than this so if I dare choose to exit life, or even if I choose to stay, just promise you’ll keep calling me baby. those I’ve left may use my blood that I’ve stained the carpets with to paint the rest of the picture on the canvas once I’ve left."

Resurrection and immortality

The music is as scary as it is beautiful and experiential. There's also the repetitive reference to fast cars. These references came on both 'Dreamstate' and 'Talisman.' Even the final track on this EP is subtitled, 'Fast Car.'

BurningForestBoy seems to conceptualize this EP as a perpetual conversation with a woman. She is his catharsis and his punching bag. More often than normal, she seems like an imaginary friend - than a real human being - that makes expression easier. On 'Mountain of Pain,' she calls this girl his 'fast car and spaceship.'

This could be reference to how she's his escape and he finds it hard to let her go. While he severally speaks about the weight of his pain, it seems like it's his measure of life. He sings about the pain and suicide by gunshot, but never actually take steps to take his own life.

He might have died severally in his own head, but he never really dies. It seems like the 'Insonmia' he talks about is his inability to simply die.

Final Thoughts

As good as this EP is, it seems like the topics were excessively skewed towards a cry for help with no exact variety. That said, it could be what the artist simply wants to make and he can make that, but if the project was longer, he could have seemed insufferable to some listeners.

In the same vein, his lyrics seem either overkilled by symbolism or simply non-linear at different points. A little simplicity and clarity wouldn't hurt his music. It's also quite amazing that the artist produced this entire EP by himself.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.4 - Champion