Naijahipstar Record Label signee and Afro-pop artiste, Enoch, makes his debut with his first single, ‘Legit Money.’ The three-minute song is the first of a string of singles the singer is set to release this year.

Legit Money is an upbeat afro-pop offering that sees Enoch deliver commentary on one of the most discussed issues in present-day Nigeria - fraud.

He begins the track with an anecdote about a babalawo asking him to sacrifice something, going on to talk about how he really wants money so he never has to hide from his peers but not at the expense of his peace of mind.

The chorus borrows from Nelly’s famous Ride With Me with St. Lunatics, with the line cleverly laced onto the groovy track. Enoch was discovered after he won a music contest Naijahipstar organised during the grass-to-grace talent discovery and one of his next few releases will be his contest-winning song ‘Sabali.’

You can get the song on other platforms HERE.

This is a featured post.