Details/Takeaway: The song documents the series of mishaps that Nigeria has witnessed over the past few weeks.

He discusses Lil Frosh's alleged assault of his girlfriend as well as the numerous fronts of the EndSARS protests.

Date: October 16, 2020

Song Title: Soro Soke

Artist: Made Kuti

Genre: Afrobeat

Producer: 2TUponBeatz

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Chocolate City/Partisan Records

You can play the song below;