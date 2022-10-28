Artist: EMPIRE & Wande Coal
EMPIRE teams up with Wande Coal for new single 'Umbrella' off upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From'
Music distribution company EMPIRE has teamed up with Afrobeats maestro Wande Coal for a new single called 'Umbrella'. The single is off Empire's upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From'.
Song Title: Umbrella
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Wande Coal rolls back the years on 'Umbrella' has he combines his captivating melody and flawless delivery for another delightful love tune.
