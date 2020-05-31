As a new guard of pop stars emerge in the Nigerian music scene, an artiste, songwriter and performer who has shown his desire to be counted among this new wave is Benin City's Afropop singer, Emperor Mochi.

Raised in the heavily cultural city, Emperor Mochi whose real name is Modungwo Chika Chukwubuike has been exposed to musical influences from a very young age. He started recording music in different studios in Benin City at the age of 13 with notable producers such as Tony Ross and Andre Vibez.

By 16, Mochi became a popular hypeman in the region as, 'The Life of The Party.' However, music has always been Emperor Mochi's first love. Now 21, the singer has a deal with Benin City-based SquareHead Entertainment where he hopes to achieve his dreams.

And over the years, he has released a few singles and covers including 'Money Too Sweet Abeg'. Under his management, the musician now has the opportunity to reach his full potential stake his claim with other emerging pop stars across the country such as Oxlade, Bella Shmuder, Omah Lay, Fireboy etc.

With the release of the music video for his latest single, 'Abena', Emperor Mochi demonstrates that he's ready to climb to the next stage of his career and push for more national acceptance of his sound. The song enjoys abundance of radio play and currently sits comfortably on the top of leading charts. It will therefore not be surprising if he decides to drop a full project before the end of the year.