RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

emPawa Africa partnered artist - Nezsa releases new single called 'Trouble'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Alternative R&B singer and songwriter Nezsa is getting the summer heat started early! The Canada-based Nigerian rising star is back again with an excellent new single titled ‘Trouble’.

Nezsa
Nezsa

#FeatureByemPawaAfrica - Taken from her anticipated sophomore EP To All The Heartbreakers, which arrives this summer, ‘Trouble’ is a brilliant genre-bending R&B offering, driven by nezsa’s enchanting voice, layered harmonies and vivid storytelling lyrics. The ethereal track sees nezsa standing up to a toxic ex-lover, and pushing back against their cheating, gaslighting and lying ways, over lush synth keys, infectious 808 drum patterns, and a glorious saxophone arrangement that perfectly punctuates the track.

Recommended articles

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Trouble’, nezsa says,

‘Trouble’ came to me so naturally. Gbeduboss sent me the beat and I was immediately enthralled by the heavy baseline and overall dark vibe. The story is inspired by some of my own experiences, but it’s also dedicated to ‘To All the Heartbreakers’, just as the EP is named. It’s a very empowering song because it’s about standing up to those who’ve hurt you and reclaiming your agency, finally showing them that you’re not weak. In a way, it’s dark because it seems to celebrate revenge, but I think that functions as a therapeutic form of expression in showing myself and also my listeners the extent of our capabilities”.

Nezsa
Nezsa Pulse Nigeria

Noteworthy for her effortless fusion of alternative R&B and neo-soul, her distinctly unforgettable vocals, and her intricate lyricism, Nezsa first appeared onto the scene in the summer of 2019 with her debut tracks ‘Lost’ and ‘Like This?’, which quickly attracted global listeners, and caught the attention of emPawa. Partnering with emPawa Africa, a label service company founded by Mr Eazi - Nezsa released her debut EP Bitter-Sweet last summer to rave reviews from fans and critics alike, before taking a hiatus last year to work on her sophomore EP, which arrives in the summer, led by ‘Break’ and the brand new ‘Trouble’.

Hit the link below to download and listen to “Trouble” now.

LISTEN TO TROUBLE.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByemPawaAfrica

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

emPawa Africa partnered artist - Nezsa releases new single called 'Trouble'

emPawa Africa partnered artist - Nezsa releases new single called 'Trouble'

Blossom Chukwujekwu marries new wife 3 years after 1st marriage crashed

Blossom Chukwujekwu marries new wife 3 years after 1st marriage crashed

BBNaija: Everything you need to know about auditioning for season 7

BBNaija: Everything you need to know about auditioning for season 7

Uche Odoputa says father had spent 3 weeks with kidnappers, appeals for prayers

Uche Odoputa says father had spent 3 weeks with kidnappers, appeals for prayers

JJC Skillz's baby mama continues to drag him, says son took up smoking habit from him

JJC Skillz's baby mama continues to drag him, says son took up smoking habit from him

PayBac Iboro shares a scintillating single, 'Sacrifice'

PayBac Iboro shares a scintillating single, 'Sacrifice'

Lojay & Sarz recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' remix

Lojay & Sarz recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' remix

Pulse launches verified playlists on Apple Music and Audiomack

Pulse launches verified playlists on Apple Music and Audiomack

Omah Lay puts the beauty of his 'woman' on display in new music video

Omah Lay puts the beauty of his 'woman' on display in new music video

Trending

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Davido)

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and Drake. [Photos - courtesy]. Full List of Winners at the 2022, Billboard Music Awards

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel and Tekno