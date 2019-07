Artist: Mo’Believe

Song Title: Bi Oba (Remix)

Genre: Afrofolk, afrosoul, Afro & B

Date of release: July 25, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Olumba

Video Director: Adasa Cookey

Details/Takeaway: The video goes deep into Yoruba culture and features its cast dressed in traditional attire, dancing and swaying to the folk beat.

Mo’Believe is like a king, dishing out commands in his interesting voice type. With the song, he distinguishes himself as an artist.

You can watch the video below;