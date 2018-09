news

Eminem has shared the visuals to his song, 'Lucky You' featuring Joyner Lucas.

From his surprise album, Kamikaze , Eminem is out with the second video from the album with 'Lucky You' alongside Joyner Lucas following the earlier video for 'Fall.'

Eminem has been in the news ever since the release of the controversial album which has seen a diss song from rapper, MGK .

The video for the trap inpsired cut has Eminem and Joyner Lucas under the watch of hooded red-eyed men as they deliver their verses.